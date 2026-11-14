Newport boss Hayden Mullins disappointed with draw

Press Association Sport Reporters

Newport were left to rue what might have been after a 2-2 draw at Crewe.

County boss Hayden Mullins said: “We didn’t defend well enough to come away with a win. But Crewe are a good side and we expected a reaction from them and for them to up the tempo in the second half.

“For two moments we switched off after we had restricted them really well all game. I am sure Crewe’s manager is a relieved man.

“The way we started the game was really positive and we dominated the first half. The boys did really well and stuck to the game plan. We set up well and controlled large parts of the first half and put pressure on their goal. We deserved to find ourselves two up and to be honest we are disappointed with a draw.”

Lee Bell praised the character of Crewe’s players for staging a late fightback after they were booed off by their own fans at the interval before rallying to draw 2-2 with Newport.

Close-range efforts from Charlie McNeill and Jordan Stephenson in the closing stages salvaged a point for the Railwaymen after County appeared comfortable holding on to the two-goal lead they built before the break.

Luke Offord’s own goal, which saw the defender guide a routine cross past his own goalkeeper in the third minute, was added to by Dan Sassi’s header.

“We certainly didn’t give up and there is a lot of character in that dressing room,” said Crewe manager Bell. “We were miles off it in the first half when Newport made the game really slow for us.

“But it was a super response after the fans let us know. We also let the players know how the first-half performance wasn’t good enough and they responded to what was said at half-time.

“I was pretty calm as I knew we had the quality to get us back into the game. The players took on board the messages and one of our goals was a really good move with the ball being put out wide and a good cross into the box.

“We’re sitting joint third in the table, so we’re in a decent position and although we could have more points I think we are improving all the time.”

Bell made a trio of changes near the hour mark with substitutes Adrien Thibaut, Owen Lunt and Joel Tabiner all playing their part in the revival.

Tabiner’s header was parried by County keeper Jordan Wright into the path of McNeill to cut the deficit in the 77th minute and Matus Holicek whipped in another delivery for Stephenson to head home the last-minute equaliser.