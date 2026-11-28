Press Association Sport Reporters

Newport boss Hayden Mullins saw positive signs despite their fifth away defeat of the campaign in the 3-2 away loss at Port Vale.

He said: “I think the effort and what we put into the game was first class, you know, and I think we took them all the way to the end of the game and they were looking to try and see the game out and we were pushing.

“To see my team keep going and show the threat right the way through the game was class.

“In the first half we were good and kept them very quiet. We were against the wind in testing conditions but the boys faced up to their attacks.

“Port Vale are good at home. They put pressure on you and play an expansive style. We reacted well after giving the goal away.

“We had a really good game today and we kept going. When they got the third goal, we didn’t let our heads drop and we ended up with the second and took it all the way to the end.”

Jon Brady hailed his ‘brave’ players as Port Vale maintained their unbeaten League Two home record with an entertaining win over Newport in adverse conditions.

After a low-quality first half played in torrential rain, Max Watters opened the scoring with a powerful near-post shot following a swift Vale counter-attack.

Yahya Bamba levelled 10 minutes later with a well-taken penalty after referee Kirsty Dowle penalised Jasper Moon for handball in the box before Watters latched on to the end of George Byers’ cross to re-establish the Valiants’ advantage.

Oliver Lynch, brought on to replace Watters seconds after the forward completed his double, put Vale in control after 73 minutes, but Newport hit back through a Kion Etete header nine minutes from time.

However, the home side defended resolutely to win their sixth game of the season, all of which have come at Vale Park, and after the match an overjoyed Brady was full of praise for his goalscoring strikers.

He said: “Max has done really well to get into this position, but before that he was just feeling one of two things. I wanted to hold on a little bit longer and I’m glad I did.

“You can see the smile on his face now when he’s back there. He’s really playing with confidence now. The goals are flowing for him and Lynch as well.

“Oliver Lynch is a brilliant young man and when he came on he led the line really well, worked his socks off, and I’m pleased for both of them.”

Brady added: “Newport sat in a good block and they made it really tough for us. It’s harder to do it with the ball; it’s easier to sit in shape and try and break.

“Especially in the conditions and with some of the football we’re trying to play, I think the win is a testament to the players’ bravery and I’m really pleased with them overall.”