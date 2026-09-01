Newport boss Hayden Mullins rues ‘naivety’ in loss at Salford

Newport boss Hayden Mullins was delighted with his team’s “battling” performance in the 2-1 defeat at Salford, but admitted a “little bit of naivety” may have cost his side in the end.

He said: “I think it was a battling performance from a team of men out there which was good for large periods.

“We showed a little bit of naivety that we need to address, especially being so close to picking up a point.

“They made it difficult for us at times, like we knew they would for large periods but we looked strong and organised until we switched off for a couple of moments.

“It is especially tough conceding so late on. The boys were running on empty in the end and put in such a shift.

“It would have been really good if we could have come away from here with a result, but it wasn’t to be.

“I am just glad we could give them something to shout about, really. The goal that they saw tonight was special from Harrison and it was fantastic for them.”

Peter Cklamovski was delighted after overseeing his first win in charge of Salford as they fought back from behind to beat Newport.

The visitors took the lead against the run of play in spectacular fashion after 79 minutes when Harrison Biggins spotted Will Norris off his line and executed a remarkable lob from midway inside his own half.

But Salford fought back through a goal from midfielder Taylor Allen and substitute Kelly N’Mai’s 90th-minute winner to end an opening run of three League Two games without a win.

The Australian boss took charge of the pre-season promotion favourites over the summer and said he hopes the first win under his tutelage can kickstart Salford’s season.

He said: “It was one of those nights where it felt like it wasn’t going in.

“It was a strong performance, a strong game of football against a gritty opponent that did everything they could to stop us. We go one nil down against the run of play to a remarkable goal that is from 60 metres out.

“But that goal just added to the story and I knew we were coming home strong.

“I knew if we got a goal we would get another one. I am proud of the players and their mentality. They showed super effort, great character, courage, commitment, belief in themselves, belief in our football and got their just rewards.

“We have felt like we needed that circuit breaker, to get that breakthrough because we’ve hit the post four or five times in the first couple of games.

“In that little sticky period, things haven’t gone our way and that could have been the storyline tonight, but we refused to accept that and the players made it their night.”

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