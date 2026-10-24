Newport boss Hayden Mullins unhappy with ‘cheap goal’ given away in Cheltenham defeat

Press Association Sport Staff

Newport manager Hayden Mullins reflected on a disappointing afternoon that saw his side’s nine-match unbeaten run come to an end with a 1-0 loss at Cheltenham.

“We’ve given away a cheap goal which we are unhappy with but we were pleased with the response,” he said.

“In the first half we got back into it and steadied the game and then in the second half we were on the front foot and on another day we could potentially have won it. There were a number of things going past the post and obviously the penalty miss cost us.

“The one thing I see from this group is a lot of fight, desire, quality and we definitely have players in the group who can hurt the opposition. The painful part of it is that we have gifted them a goal when they have turned the ball over in a poor area and it has ended up in the back of the net. That’s what hurts.”

Cheltenham boss Steve Cotterill toasted two reasons to celebrate after his side beat Newport 1-0 and claimed a first clean sheet of the season at the 16th attempt.

A Charlie McCann goal after just five minutes sealed the three points but a second-half penalty save from Wyll Stanway proved just as vital for the Robins.

“It was really nice that he got a clean sheet,” said Cotterill. “But I actually think the clean sheet is even better because he saved a penalty. That was really important for Wyll today.

“I say this most weeks, whether it’s Wyll, Mamado (Diallo), or Joe (Day) – who really wants to be a goalie? They all have quirky thoughts and if you make a mistake, it invariably ends up in the back of your net.

“Balls are coming back to you, we want to try and create here where we can pass the ball and get out through presses. I think we are doing that very well. You saw it at times today.”

McCann’s fifth-minute shot into the top corner followed good work from Jake Evans and the midfielder almost bagged a second with an effort that trickled just the wrong side of a post.

Newport also had chances in the first half with Kyle Cameron’s shot being tipped over the bar by Stanway while Ged Garner blazed over after picking up a loose pass.

The Exiles continued to dominate the chances at the start of the second half with Ciaran Brennan stabbing an effort wide before the penalty incident following Ben Stevenson’s foul on Harrison Biggins. The same player took the spot-kick only for Stanway to deny him with an excellent save.

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