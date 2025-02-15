Newport boss Nelson Jardim bemoans missed opportunity for win

Newport head coach Nelson Jardim admitted it was a missed opportunity to record a fifth successive win, but he had to make do with extending his side’s unbeaten streak to six games.

“It was a very good point, although it was also frustrating,” said the Portuguese. “We have reached the mark of 40 points, so we are going in the right direction.

“At the beginning we were the better team and created goalscoring chances and also hit the post, but we were up against a team who defend well.

“Bradford concede very few goals and they made it very hard for us. We tried everything – we changed the shape, we changed players – but they defended very well and were also a threat on the counter.

“We always had to find the balance between attacking and making sure we didn’t get caught.

“Overall, it felt that we were more likely to be the winner, but credit to Bradford,” added Jardim.

“We have to focus on being six games unbeaten and it was another clean sheet. It’s another step forward for us.”

Graham Alexander praised Bradford’s “discipline and togetherness” as they made light of Jack Shepherd’s early red card to earn a goalless draw at in-form Newport.

Shepherd was shown a straight red for denying a goalscoring opportunity when he hauled down County striker Courtney Baker-Richardson with only 17 minutes on the clock.

The home side, who had won four in a row before the match, did hit a post through defender Matt Baker, but it was the 10 men who looked most likely to grab a winner.

“I thought it was better than a battling point; I thought we were superb,” said Alexander, whose side climb to third in the table.

“Our discipline out of possession was excellent and we created so many good chances – we should have won the game.

“Newport have hit a really good run of form of late and picked up some really important wins, but I felt we were the team who had the better chances to win it.

Antoni Sarcevic had a goal disallowed for a marginal offside in the first half. But striker Michael Mellon, on loan from Burnley, had Bradford’s best opportunities.

He was twice denied by Exiles goalkeeper Nick Townsend and poked another effort just wide under pressure.

“I’m a bit disappointed we haven’t won, but I’m so proud of that group of players,” added Alexander.

“We had to fight and everything went against us, but we showed discipline and togetherness and that sums up this group of players.

“What a performance – if we hadn’t got anything from the game, it would have been an absolute travesty.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

