Newport boss Nelson Jardim buoyed by January signings

Newport scored an impressive 3-0 away victory at Crewe to record a three match unbeaten run that moves them further away from the relegation zone.

Exiles’ boss Nelson Jardim boosted his squad by signing six players in January, and he said: “The spirit the boys are showing is fantastic.

“This was going to be a tough game as Crewe are one of the biggest clubs fighting for promotion, but I know if we are organised and we show this spirit we will do well.

“We had a threat going forward and were very dangerous. Our confidence grows from winning these games and now we’ve finally managed to put a run together.

“Courtney has been injured for a long period and we were trying to fight with the weapons we had up until now.

“After every transfer window we have to make sure the team is stronger and you could see that today. But I can’t single out anyone, it was a team performance from Courtney to the boys on the bench and my biggest win is the spirit in the squad.”

Lee Bell expects to be “under scrutiny” after Crewe dropped out of the play-off zone following a resounding 3-0 home defeat at the hands of improving Newport.

Without a win in their last four games the Railwaymen’s promotion drive has faltered in recent weeks and boss Bell pledged to examine how he communicates with his players to ensure there is no repeat of the slump which almost derailed last season’s promotion bid.

While Bell’s team selection was dictated by injuries, with skipper Mickey Demetriou and strikers Chris Long and Omar Bogle sidelined, he stressed: “That team was good enough, so I’m going to look at what I’m asking the players to do.

“The parallels between this season and last are frightening, so I will look at the messages I’m delivering to the players to ensure I get the most out of them. I’ll see if I’m saying something they can’t do.

“I’m asking the players to be brave and I thought they were. They’re an amazing group to work with, but the goals we conceded were criminal. I can talk about the performance but the fans don’t want that, they want results.

“It’s the first time we’ve been out of the top seven for a long time. When results like this come along I expect to be under scrutiny and the games coming up are tough, but hopefully we’ll get some of the lads back out of the treatment room.”

The influential Demetriou’s presence was missed as Crewe’s defence was exposed in the closing stages of the first half.

Cameron Antwi grabbed his first goal of the season to fire Newport ahead and transfer window loan signing David Ajiboye doubled the lead in first-half stoppage time.

A swift counter-attack sealed Newport’s third consecutive win, with former Crewe striker Courtney Baker-Richardson heading in at the far post.

