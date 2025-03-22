Newport boss Nelson Jardim frustrated by away loss at Grimsby

Newport lost 1-0 away at Grimsby and despite the Exiles having one or two chances of their own, they could not hold too many grievances with the result as their away struggles continued.

“It’s always frustrating when you lose,” said Newport boss Nelson Jardim. “Still, we showed a side of being hard to beat, and there were spells when we defended well.

“How we conceded the goal was frustrating, and set-plays, in general, are costing us a lot of points away.

“We were still in the game at the end, and the changes improved the team while not being able to score a goal.

“We have more games to play away, and if we keep on improving, hopefully we’ll finish the season with some good results on the road.”

David Artell felt Grimsby were dominant in their 1-0 home victory over Newport which moved them back into the Sky Bet League Two play-off places.

The Mariners boss can see a few more twists and turns in the race for a top-seven finish coming with eight games to go, but his side did what they needed to do against Newport to get back to winning ways.

George McEachran’s deflected free-kick in the 64th minute was all that separated the two sides in Cleethorpes, but Artell felt his side could have easily won by more goals.

“I think it was the most comprehensive 1-0 win we’ve had all season,” said Artell.

“We were totally dominant until the last 10 to 15 minutes when it got a bit nervy.

“If it was 3-0 at half-time, I don’t think anyone would’ve complained, but in the end, it’s all the same; it goes down to another three points on the board, and deservedly so.”

