Newport boss Nelson Jardim happy with point despite penalty miss

Newport head coach Nelson Jardim bemoaned his side’s missed penalty in the 0-0 home draw with Fleetwood, as they failed to back up their midweek win at Gillingham with another three points. But overall he felt the draw was a fair result.

“I think it was a fair result, a point is a point and it helps us to go in the right direction. I know we missed a penalty but taking into account the game and the chances we created, they created as well, I think at the end of the game a point is good for both teams,” said Jardim.

“But this game could have gone either way, so I’m happy. This game deserved goals – at least two per team.”

Fleetwood boss Charlie Adam was more than happy to see his side pick up their first league point in three weeks in the goalless draw at Rodney Parade.

Both teams remain locked together in 14th and 15th in the table – County are 14th although Fleetwood have two games in hand – and a draw seemed a fair result from a tense affair.

Newport had the best opportunity to grab a winner but Bryn Morris saw his 25th-minute penalty saved by the legs of Fleetwood goalkeeper David Harrington.

“We had chances and their goalkeeper made some big saves, but if we can sustain that level of performance for longer periods we’ll be alright,” said Adam.

“It was more like us today, the intensity was much better. We’re disappointed not to win but we’ll move on, but it’s really important now we turn it around and get a win in midweek.

“We’re still learning and we’ll work on that. I’m delighted with the back line’s effort levels, we know we can hurt teams at the top end of the pitch.

“We had a makeshift back line, and even the skipper’s still learning. The young players at the back coped with the physicality of today.”

Fleetwood have not won at home in League Two since the start of the season, a 1-0 triumph over Grimsby.

“We want to go into Tuesday with lots of energy and get the fans off their seats. We’ll make sure we have a plan for where we are moving forward and make sure we’re ready.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

