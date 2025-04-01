Newport boss Nelson Jardim pleased with a point

Newport head coach Nelson Jardim was pleased with the improvement his side showed in defence on home turf and he accepted that the 1-1 draw with Bromley was a fair one.

“I am satisfied with a point,” said the Portuguese, whose side climbed one place to 17th. “We knew it was going to be a difficult game and you could see that from the beginning.

“We’ve been in a difficult run but the fans gave us the energy we needed to compete and battle.

“It was a tough one and we are quite a small team but I felt the boys were organised and competed well. We didn’t concede from a set-play.

“We had two or three moments where, with a little bit more quality, we could probably break into a counter-attack and we could have nicked something,” he added.

“When you don’t win there is always disappointment but we are happy and hopefully this gives us confidence.”

Bromley boss Andy Woodman claimed star striker Michael Cheek should have scored a hat-trick rather than the one goal that earned his side a 1-1 draw at Newport in Sky Bet League Two.

Cheek wasted four big chances before half-time as – despite dominating the first 45 minutes – the visitors found themselves 1-0 down at the break after Cameron Evans headed in from a corner.

However, the 33-year-old made amends when he met substitute Cameron Congreve’s perfect cross from the left to head in from close range and rescue a deserved point for his side with 18 minutes remaining.

“I thought it was a little lacklustre in the first half, by our standards,” said Woodman, who was serving the first game of a two-match touchline ban at Rodney Parade.

“But we rattled the woodwork [through Kamarl Grant] and Cheeky had three glorious chances that, on another day, he puts in.

So, I was disappointed that we went in 1-0 down. But, overall, I’m glad we didn’t get beat (sic) because sometimes you have nights like that where nothing goes for you.”

League Two’s top scorer Cheek now has 20 goals for the season in all competitions and Woodman was convinced that the veteran front man should have been taking home the match ball.

He added: “We should be talking about his 23rd of the season, let’s be honest! But Michael Cheek has been brilliant all season; if you put the ball in the box he’s unmarkable.

“I’m delighted that he’s got 20 goals. As a group of players, everyone looks up to Michael and I just hope he can keep nicking goals until the end of the season.”

Bromley won the reverse fixture 5-2 on Boxing Day with three goals from corners, one following a throw-in and one from a free-kick.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

