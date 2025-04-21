Newport boss Nelson Jardim pleased with draw against high-flying Walsall

Newport County head coach Nelson Jardim was pleased with a 0-0 draw against Walsall after his side were reduced to 10 men following a straight red card for midfielder Ciaran Brennan after his forceful challenge on Taylor Allen in the 78th minute.

“It’s a valuable point against a very good team that has spent a lot of months at the top of the table,” said Jardim.

“The way we competed and performed, and kept another clean sheet, and showed the fight and the organisation we need was positive.

“I think it was quite even, and for spells we were the better team, but after the red card we had to adjust a couple of things.

“The red was in the 78th minute but, with injury time, we had to play for 22 minutes a man down and we showed the character and the fight that sometimes these boys have been accused of not having.”

On the disallowed goal, Jardim added: “We could see it clearly. It was the right decision.”

Walsall manager Mat Sadler has urged his players to “keep going and keep believing” as their automatic promotion hopes were dented further after being held to a 0-0 draw by 10-man Newport.

The Saddlers thought they had snatched all three points in stoppage time but their celebrations were halted when the officials eventually ruled out Oisin McEntee’s goal after spotting the substitute’s handball.

They are now winless in 12 but Sadler is staying positive ahead of their final two games.

“We were obviously desperate to win the game,” he said. “We knocked on the door and I thought we played very well. I’m disappointed we didn’t win but we don’t know what that point will mean [come the end of the season].

“We’ve got to keep believing that it could be the decisive point.”

Sadler agreed with the decision to rule out McEntee’s winner but was critical of the time it took to come to the right decision.

“I did think we had all three,” he added. “I don’t understand why he didn’t just put his flag up. I thought it was handball but I thought we’d got away with one – a bit of luck we haven’t had [lately].

“Sometimes that’s football – it’s a cruel mistress at times and it puts you through the wringer.

“We thought we’d snatched it and to let our supporters think we’d won it leaves a bad taste in the mouth.

“It’s frustrating we haven’t turned some of these draws into wins. But we’re still right in the mix with two games to go. We’ve just got to keep going and keep believing.”

