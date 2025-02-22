Newport boss Nelson Jardim: Scoreline didn’t reflect the game

Newport County’s six-match unbeaten run came to an abrupt end after a 3-0 home defeat against Cheltenham, managed by former Exiles’ boss Michael Flynn.

“We didn’t deserve to come off at half-time losing,” said head coach Nelson Jardim, whose side slip to 16th in the table.

“We started very well and created some good chances but their goal came completely against the run of play.

“We lost momentum and when they scored their second after a mistake the game became a lot more difficult.

“We always find it hard when it goes towards that style with long balls in behind and direct football. We didn’t cope. We got sucked into their game.

“The score was too much for what happened in the game,” added the Portuguese.

“It wasn’t that the opposition was much better than us. We just have to learn from our mistakes and start another good run.”

Cheltenham manager Michael Flynn is not giving up on the Sky Bet League Two play-offs after an impressive 3-0 win at his old club Newport.

Goals from Matty Taylor, Ethan Williams and Ethan Archer sealed the three points and earned the Robins a first away win in the league since October.

Victory lifts Flynn’s men to 11th in the table, eight points below seventh-placed Crewe with two games in hand.

Asked if a late charge for the top seven is the target, Flynn, who twice took County to the play-off final, said: “Possibly. We’ve got to put a run of games together.

“We’ve got a difficult game (leaders Walsall, at home) on Tuesday night and we’ll see how we go from there. The season is alive, and I won’t give up.

“That was an important win for us,” he added. “We haven’t been good enough, results-wise, away from home. The performances have been there, but the results haven’t. If they had, we’d be in the top three.”

Taylor headed Cheltenham in front after 30 minutes at Rodney Parade with their first attempt on goal.

Williams, who created the opener with a perfect cross, then added the second eight minutes into the second half when he lobbed into an empty net from 30 yards.

Archer wrapped up the victory with the third goal, arrowing a powerful shot into the bottom corner, eight minutes from time.

Newport’s misery was complete when striker Courtney Baker-Richardson picked up a second yellow card for dissent shortly after the visitors’ third goal.

“I thought we were excellent, especially in the second half,” added Flynn. “It was a very good away performance.

“We started off quite slowly. Newport looked the better team in the first 10 to 15 minutes, but we grew and grew into the game and the boys were excellent.”

