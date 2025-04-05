Newport boss Nelson Jardim apologises to fans after defeat

Newport manager Nelson Jardim was very disappointed to see a two-goal lead slip away for his side in the 3-2 defeat away at Carlisle and thought the game’s physical battle was key to his side’s defeat.

He said: “We started very well to go 2-0 up, but again in the second half, this is the case not only in this game but in others too, it becomes physical and we have to be in a game in terms of duels but we always fall short.

“Today was another game of that, with set plays and we obviously knew that was going to be a tough game, they are fighting for their lives. Once again we fell short, when the game becomes a battle we always lose. It’s size, it’s strength and it’s experience.”

After the game Jardim went straight down the tunnel as his side’s poor run extended – they are now winless in four games and have only won two of their last 11. The Portuguese issued an apology to the 205 fans who made the lengthy trip to Cumbria after the game.

He said: “First of all I would like to send apologies to our fans, they travel in numbers and at the very end, after the game, I was very frustrated and in the heat of the moment I went down the tunnel and I didn’t go across to them. As they’ll understand, being two nil up away and losing in that way to those goals. I had to ask a couple of questions in the tunnel.”

Carlisle boss Mark Hughes hailed a ‘great win’ for his side in their comeback victory, however the Cumbrians are still eight points adrift of safety and staring down the barrel of relegation.

The Exiles took the lead with two goals in a matter of minutes. Kieron Evans put them ahead and then Bobby Kamwa produced a wonder goal to send the visitors two up but a brace from Georgie Kelly and a late goal from Aaron Hayden sealed the points.

Former Wales boss Hughes said: “I thought it was a great win, it was a difficult start. We conceded first again, which we’re trying to avoid and every game we play we’ve found it difficult. The second goal was a worldie, you can’t do anything about that. There are some times when we would’ve gone under at 2-0 down, but Georgie scored a great goal.

“The goal was important for us and we got them in at half-time and told them if they scored the next one that would make it difficult for Newport. I’d just asked out of curiosity when was the last time Carlisle came from 2-0 down to win and I think it was 2015, so that tells you something.”

The attitude of Carlisle’s players was questioned by some quarters of their fanbase following back-to-back defeats at Doncaster and Chesterfield and Hughes thinks the performance was a good comeback.

He added: “Maybe there’s been people who have questioned us and said we’re not committed or not trying. Of course we’re trying, we’ve been trying all season, but sometimes you need a moment and some belief, which I think we’ve got now.”

