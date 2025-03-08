Newport boss Nelson Jardim: ‘We need to grow up and toughen up’

Newport head coach Nelson Jardim said that his players need to “toughen up” after their 2-1 loss at Chesterfield.

He said: “We knew it was going to be a tough game. I thought first half was, to be fair, quite even in terms of opportunities. We scored and then we conceded two soft goals.

“This is happening, the lack of consistency. I’ve told them we need to grow up, toughen up and we cannot use the fact that we are a young team as an excuse.

“I think when you concede two goals just before half-time like that, it just sets the tone for the second half.

“We try to change and then we gain a little bit of momentum towards the end of the game. Again, anything can happen.

“What is worrying me is that we cannot hide behind the fact that we are young. We need to grow up as quick as possible because that’s their career. It’s one less chance that these boys have to show that they are improving.”

Danny Webb reflected on an emotional afternoon after Chesterfield’s victory over Newport came just a few days after the announcement that co-owner Phil Kirk has been diagnosed with inoperable cancer.

Matt Baker opened the scoring for the visitors in the 40th minute before goals from Ollie Banks and Aribim Pepple shortly after gave Chesterfield the victory.

Assistant boss Webb said: “Very emotional. I’d like to say well done and thank you to all the supporters in the stadium for the respect they showed to Phil Kirk and his current situation. That includes the Newport staff, players and supporters.

“I think you saw from the reaction of the crowd during that minute and the final whistle when everyone sort of looked up at him and gave him a clap.

“Everyone wishes him well in his fight and we appreciate everything he’s done for this football club so far. Long may it continue.”

Webb hopes that the end of a four-match losing run will prove to be a turning point.

He said: “We’ve lost four on the trot and hopefully now we’re back to winning ways.

“(Ryan) Boot’s made a fantastic save for the 1-1 from (Bobby) Kamwa. A few times from our corners they countered and we just misjudged the bounce of the ball, so it was nice that things went our way today.

“Because the last four games things certainly haven’t. A lot of it our own doing. So did we have a bit of luck today? No, I believe we made our own luck and we deserve the win.

“So hopefully now this is going to be a kick-start – no more four-game defeats on the trot. Let’s go on a run, starting again at Salford on Tuesday night.”

