Newport boss Nelson Jardim: We were not good enough

Newport boss Nelson Jardim labelled his side’s performance as “not good enough” as they struggled to trouble rampant Doncaster in a 3-0 throughout a difficult afternoon in South Yorkshire.

He said: “The way we conceded goals was not good enough. We lost focus and we just have to get back to the minimum level that is needed to compete. I couldn’t say that anybody had a good day.

“From the first half you could see that the competition and the aggression that you need to have at this level was not there. We lost every 50-50 and every duel.

“We conceded goals from individual mistakes and that is costing us. Some of the goals we are conceding are unbelievable. We lost one-v-one situations and you cannot have that level of performance.”

“We have to analyse and make sure we are stronger on Tuesday because it’s a massive game against Gillingham and we have to compete.

“We didn’t have a striker today but I don’t want to use that as the sole excuse for this. That was us not being good enough, it’s as simple as that and I’m not going to be finding excuses for it.”

Grant McCann was delighted with Doncaster’s “complete performance” as they coasted to a 3-0 win over Newport.

A brace from Rob Street and a fine Luke Molyneux strike saw Doncaster move three points ahead of fourth-placed Notts County.

McCann was buoyed by the manner of his side’s control as they secured a third straight win, with attention quickly turning to the trip to Bromley in midweek.

“All this is for us today is a good win,” he said.

“A good performance, which is always good as well. It’s always pleasing when you get a win and a performance to go with it.

“Winning is all that matters for us at this stage of the season. From a performance and control point of view, I was really pleased. We now have to dust ourselves down, get our preparation right and get ready for a long trip down to Bromley.

“I thought it was a complete performance from start to finish. I talk about 15-minute spells, or good halves, all the time but I thought for 95 minutes it was a very, very good performance with three very good goals.

“I’m pleased with the determination from the boys because Newport are a really dangerous team. We kept them quiet, a really dangerous front three and it was a big job for the defenders which they dealt with well.”

