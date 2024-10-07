Newport boss says his side are improving despite defeat

Newport went down 3-1 to Bradford City at Valley Parade, but Newport manager Nelson Jardim refused to be downhearted.

County had won their previous two games and the head coach believes the Exiles are improving.

He said: “It was frustrating because of the way the boys played. I have to be proud for the effort that they put in.

“We came back second half after conceding a goal and we definitely thought we were the better team.

“I felt during that period that we could go on and score the second. But there was a little bit of detail missing and we conceded that second goal which made it more difficult for us.

“We can see improvement in our performance. We were more dominant and controlling and managing the game better.

“We just have to keep building on little things.

“There was definitely not two goals difference between the teams but I guess that is football. We have to learn from the mistakes and look forward.

“But if we play like that consistently, I’m very positive about the future.

“It has been a massive improvement lately and we just have to focus on the little things to be better.”

Graham Alexander felt Bradford were well worth their first win in five games.

The Bantams victory with second-half goals from Jamie Walker and substitute Bobby Pointon. Kyle Hudlin had cancelled out Andy Cook’s opener.

Alexander praised his team for “not giving in” during a tough spell of results and injuries.

“It was a bit more like us at our best,” said the Bradford manager.

“I thought the first half was exceptional how we played. We probably deserved more than a 1-0 lead but we were happy with that.

“They came back into it and I thought we enabled that a little bit. We were a bit loose in our possession and turned the ball over a few too many times.

“It was a bit of a blow to be 1-1 because we were so dominant in the first half.

“But the reaction of the players was excellent. The subs who came on contributed to that and looked after the ball better and we scored two high-quality goals.

“I’m delighted for the players because it’s been a tough few weeks for us. But they’ve never given in and showed their spirit.”

Cook scored his seventh goal of the season, producing good power to head home Jay Benn’s cross.

Alexander added: “He’s almost leaning over the back to get his head round it because the ball was slightly behind him.

“Everyone knows how dangerous Cooky is. He gets a lot of stick in the box and it’s difficult for him to find space, but we know if we get good deliveries in there he’s going to be on the end of them.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

