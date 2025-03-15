Newport bounce back to record comprehensive victory over Harrogate

Newport bounced back from a drubbing in midweek with a comprehensive 3-0 League Two home win over Harrogate.

Exiles head coach Nelson Jardim demanded a reaction from his players after Tuesday’s 5-0 loss at Accrington and they delivered.

There were just 90 seconds on the clock when the recalled Cameron Evans headed in Shane McLoughlin’s corner from close range.

County doubled their advantage after 15 minutes from another corner – this time delivered by Anthony Glennon from the right.

Courtney Baker-Richardson claimed the goal as the ball was bundled in from close range, possibly via a defender.

Josh March, Ellis Taylor and Anthony O’Connor missed chances to claw a goal back for the visitors before the break.

And former Newport midfielder Bryn Morris hit the crossbar with a free-kick five minutes after half-time.

But County captain James Clarke made sure of the three points in the 61st minute when he rifled a shot into the roof of the net after Bobby Kamwa’s spectacular overhead effort was well saved by James Belshaw.

