Newport brush aside Accrington to claim second successive home win

Newport County made it two wins from two at home this season as they took advantage of Accrington Stanley’s porous defence to earn a 3-1 victory at Rodney Parade.

The Welsh side led in the 12th minute when Shane McLoughlin’s shot was deflected in off Accrington defender Seb Quirk.

The visitors came back at them towards the end of the half and were deservedly level after Shaun Whalley cut inside Matt Baker and fired past Nick Townsend.

Coming back out for the second half all square, it looked like the visitors had taken the initiative.

Tyler Walton then hit the post and Donald Love saw a fierce effort from distance tipped over the bar as Accrington threatened to complete the turnaround before the break.

The Exiles weathered the storm, and Accrington paid the price for not finishing their chances.

Love felled the lively Bobby Kamwa in the box and Courtney Baker-Richardson put the hosts 2-1 up from the spot after 52 minutes.

Exiles captain Aaron Wildig then hooked in a third in the 63rd minute to settle the contest after Jimmy Knowles had crashed a free-kick against the bar and Ferrand Rawson headed inches wide at the other end.

