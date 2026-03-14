Newport climb out of League Two relegation zone with comeback win at Barnet

Second-half goals from Bobby Kamwa and James Crole completed Newport’s fightback as they climbed out of the League Two relegation zone with a 2-1 win over Barnet at the Hive.

Barnet struggled to register an effort on target until the 32nd minute, when goalkeeper Cieran Slicker’s long clearance looped over the Newport defence and fell to Callum Stead, who slotted a low drive past Jordan Wright to give the hosts the lead.

Moments later, Slicker was called into action, producing a smart save to deny Ben Lloyd’s left-footed effort and preserve the lead heading into half-time.

Just after the hour mark, Lloyd continued to threaten down the right, his deflected shot cleared off the line by Barnet defender Danny Collinge.

Three minutes later, Christian Fuchs’ side equalised after a slick move saw Cameron Evans glide the ball to Bobby Kamwa, who squeezed his shot past Slicker to level, before Lloyd rattled a post.

In the closing stages, Newport snatched the winner when substitute Tanatswa Nyakuhwa picked out Crole inside the box to tap home, denting Barnet’s play-off hopes.