Newport close gap with draw against Barnet

Bottom-of-the-table Newport and Barnet battled to a 0-0 draw at Rodney Parade as the hosts closed the gap on 23rd-placed Harrogate to three points.

County manager Christian Fuchs is still without a win in seven matches in charge, but his side dominated the first 45 minutes with Michael Spellman and Cameron Antwi both seeing shots cleared off the line.

Barnet captain Danny Collinge went closest for his side before the break when he curled an effort just over the bar from the edge of the area.

The mid-table visitors had the better of the second-half chances, however, with County keeper Jordan Wright twice denying Nnamdi Ofoborh before Lee Ndlovu sent an overhead kick just over and substitute Callum Stead had the hosts worried with a shot across goal that just cleared Wright’s far post.

Stead headed wide in the 89th minute and Exiles sub Matt Smith missed the target from distance as both sides pushed for a winner that proved elusive.