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Newport come from behind to grab a draw at Rotherham

20 Oct 2026 2 minute read
Rotherham United v Newport County – Sky Bet League 2 – Harrison Biggins of Newport scores a penalty in the 1st half. Credit: Magi Haroun, Huw Evans Agency.

Press Association Sport Staff

Newport battled back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Rotherham in League Two.

The result extended Hayden Mullins’ side’s unbeaten run to seven league games and heaped more pressure on novice Millers boss Alex Bruce.

The visitors had to do it the hard way as they gifted Rotherham a fourth-minute penalty when Joe Thomas handled Aaron Nemane’s cross and Paul Mullin hammered in from the spot.

Mullin then unselfishly teed up Jamie Jellis, who dragged wide from close range, before Nemane made it two on 12 minutes when he got clear down the right and beat goalkeeper Jordan Wright.

Rotherham United v Newport County – Sky Bet League 2 – Harrison Biggins of Newport celebrates their 2nd goal scored by Ged Garner (behind). Credit: Magi Haroun, Huw Evans Agency.

Newport were awarded a spot-kick of their own on 28 minutes after Hamish Douglas brought down Michael Adu-Poku and Harrison Biggins tucked home.

Rotherham ramped up the pressure early in the second half with Wright denying Mullin and Dominic Iorfa in quick succession.

Newport then stung them with a 54th-minute leveller with Ged Garner tapping in after keeper Julian Eyestone made a mess of a shot from Ciaran Brennan.

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