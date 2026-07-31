Newport County appoint Hayden Mullins as new boss

Dewi Williams/agencies

Newport County has announced the appointment of Hayden Mullins as the club’s new manager.

The former English midfielder made nearly 700 senior appearances in a playing career spent mostly at Crystal Palace, West Ham and Portsmouth. He also represented England at under-21’s level.

Mullins began coaching at Reading and had two spells as interim Watford boss during his time at Vicarage Road. He then joined Colchester United before gaining international experience coaching the Turks and Caicos Islands national team.

His latest job saw him in charge of Fulham’s under-21’s, in which he led the side to victory in the 2024 Premier League Cup.

The 47-year-old succeeds Christian Fuchs, who resigned after securing the club’s EFL status by keeping them up in League Two on the final day of last season, with Newport also confirming that assistant manager Mark Smith has left the club.

The Exiles have been without a manager since Fuchs left in late June, with Chris Todd overseeing this summer’s pre-season as interim manager. He is expected to remain at the club.

Newport have announced that Mullins will take charge of the first-team squad with immediate effect. His first match in the dugout will be tomorrow, August 1, when Newport County face Yeovil Town in a pre-season fixture.

They will then face AS Roma on Tuesday, August 4, as a part of the Italian club’s pre-season tour of South Wales.

Mullins said: “It’s a fantastic day for me. I’m really proud, my family are proud, and I’m privileged to walk into this football club and lead it.

“I’m going to give everything I’ve got. Every day, I’m going to make sure these players are ready for the new campaign. It’s an opportunity that has been given to me, and it’s an opportunity that I don’t want to waste.”

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