Newport County forced to act over ‘unacceptable’ fan behaviour

Nation.Cymru staff

Newport County have been forced to issue an urgent message to fans following ‘incidents of unacceptable supporter behaviour’.

The League Two club today issued a statement detailing issues that have caused great concern for the club – including allegations of racist and homophobic comments.

The club said in a lengthy statement that many of the issues have been referred to the appropriate football and regulatory authorities for investigation and review. The club also stressed if these issues persist there is the ‘potential risk of disciplinary action and financial sanctions’.

The statement posted on the football club’s official website and social media channels read:

Newport County AFC is proud of the overwhelming majority of supporters who represent the Football Club with passion, pride and respect. However, the Club is deeply concerned by a number of incidents of unacceptable supporter behaviour that have been reported during the current season.

Incidents have included allegations of discriminatory abuse, reports of racist and homophobic comments, the use of pyrotechnics, pitch incursions, the throwing of objects towards participants, and incidents of violence involving supporters. These incidents have occurred at both home and away fixtures involving Newport County supporters.

Such behaviour has no place in football and is entirely contrary to the values of Newport County AFC, the wider game and our local community.

A number of these matters have been referred to the appropriate football and regulatory authorities for investigation and review. Regardless of the outcome of those processes, the reported incidents have already caused reputational damage to the Football Club and detracted from the positive support provided by the vast majority of Newport County supporters.

The impact extends beyond reputational concerns. The Club has now been required to commit additional resources to stewarding, security, crowd management measures, investigations and preventative initiatives designed to maintain a safe environment for players, officials, staff and supporters. Every pound spent responding to supporter misconduct is a pound that cannot be invested elsewhere in football operations, supporter facilities and the Club’s future development.

The Club also faces the potential risk of disciplinary action and financial sanctions should football authorities determine that supporter behaviour has breached competition regulations. Continued incidents of this nature may also affect relationships with governing bodies, sponsors, community partners and other stakeholders.

Newport County AFC will continue to work closely with the Football Association, the EFL, Gwent Police and other partner agencies to establish the facts surrounding reported incidents and, where appropriate, support efforts to identify those involved. Individuals found to have breached football regulations or broken the law can expect sanctions that may include stadium bans, Football Banning Orders and criminal prosecution.

Newport County AFC remains committed to providing a safe, welcoming and inclusive environment for all. We ask every supporter to play their part in protecting the reputation of the Football Club and ensuring that Rodney Parade remains a venue where everyone can enjoy football.

The actions of a small minority do not reflect the values of Newport County AFC or the conduct of the overwhelming majority of our supporters. Nevertheless, the Club will continue to take a robust and uncompromising approach towards any behaviour that brings the Club into disrepute or places others at risk.