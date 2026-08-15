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Newport cruise to victory over Rochdale

15 Aug 2026 2 minute read
Newport County v Rochdale. Sky Bet League 2. Kyle Cameron of Newport County celebrates scoring a goal. Credit: Kian Abdullah/Huw Evans Agency

Nation.Cymru staff

Newport and new manager Hayden Mullins enjoyed a dream start to their League Two campaign with a 3-0 home win over newly-promoted Rochdale.

First-half goals from summer signings Kyle Cameron and Shaquille Gwengwe put the Exiles in charge at a sun-baked Rodney Parade.

Dale’s return to the fourth tier went from bad to worse when left-back Bryant Bilongo was shown a second yellow card for upending Cameron Norman in the 66th minute before Yahya Bamba added County’s third late on.

Both teams started slowly, but it was the hosts who kicked into gear first and they opened their account for the league season in the 18th minute when captain Cameron poked in from close range after Bamba had headed on a Harrison Biggins corner.

Newport County v Rochdale. Sky Bet League 2. Christian Doidge of Newport County has a shot on goal. Credit: Kian Abdullah/Huw Evans Agency

Ciaran Brennan and Christian Doidge were both denied by Rochdale goalkeeper Nils Ramming before Gwengwe nipped in front of the Brighton loanee to stab in a second from Biggins’ cross.

Any hopes of a Rochdale fightback were ended by Bilongo’s dismissal and Bamba lashed in a third in stoppage time to add to their misery.

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