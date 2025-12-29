Newport earn first home win since March to see off Crewe

Goals in each half from Courtney Baker-Richardson and Sammy Braybrooke earned Newport a first home win in 289 days as they beat Crewe 2-0 in League Two.

The Welsh side had not picked up three points at their Rodney Parade home since last season – way back on March 15 – and it was a first victory for manager Christian Fuchs at the eighth attempt.

It did not look likely in the early stages of the match as the visitors dominated possession and created all the chances, with James Connolly and Max Sanders going closest to scoring.

But Baker-Richardson broke the deadlock against the run of play in the 28th minute when he bundled in the rebound after Crewe goalkeeper Sam Waller had saved his initial header from a Braybrooke corner.

County had chances to extend their lead after the break with James Clarke and Baker-Richardson going close before Braybrooke settled any nerves with a controlled drive into the bottom of Waller’s net from the edge of the box with 14 minutes remaining.