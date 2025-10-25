Newport ease pressure on boss David Hughes with comprehensive win over Harrogate

Bottom side Newport eased the pressure on David Hughes with a 3-0 away win over fellow League Two strugglers Harrogate.

The under-fire manager was backed to “turn things around” during the week after County slipped to the foot of the table with a home defeat by Cheltenham last weekend.

And Hughes’ team responded with a strong display at Wetherby Road to make it back-to-back away wins.

Town fans vented their frustration as Simon Weaver’s side crashed to a fourth consecutive defeat and an eighth loss in 10 league matches.

Newport went ahead in the 12th minute when Sammy Braybrooke’s free-kick was pushed out by goalkeeper Mark Oxley and Kai Whitmore turned the ball back across goal for Courtney Baker-Richardson, who diverted it home from a few yards out.

The visitors doubled their lead in the 49th minute as Whitmore’s cross was inadvertently knocked into his own net by Bobby Faulkner.

Cameron Antwi sealed the Exiles’ win two minutes later when he slotted home a low shot after being set up by Whitmore.