Newport fight back to proceed in FA Cup after overcoming Walsall

Kion Etete scored twice as Newport County fought back from a goal down to beat League Two rivals Walsall 3-1 at Rodney Parade and progress to the FA Cup second round.

Third-placed Walsall led in the seventh minute when Andrew Dallas fired in to the bottom corner from eight yards from their first attack of the match.

But 14th-placed County were level in the 19th minute when Cardiff loanee Etete unleashed a rocket into the top corner from just inside the box.

And they completed the turnaround four minutes later when a Harrison Biggins free-kick into the area led to a scramble before Michael Adu-Poku beat Walsall goalkeeper Jed Ward at the second attempt after his first effort was blocked.

Aaron Pressley twice went close to an equaliser before half-time and Declan Skura was denied by Exiles goalkeeper Jordan Wright after the break before Elicha Ahui headed over from a corner.

But Etete added his second to give County a two-goal cushion on the hour as he reacted quickest when his first shot came back off the post and turned his man before firing low into the net.

Walsall were unable to find a way back into the tie.