Newport hand Grimsby a first League Two loss of the season

Press Association Sport Reporters

Newport County inflicted a first defeat of the season on Grimsby Town as second-half strikes from Christian Doidge and Shaquille Gwengwe sealed a 2-1 win for the hosts at Rodney Parade.

Grimsby came into the match in third place and could have gone top with a win, but the hosts showed a ruthless streak to edge a tight contest and secure their first win since the opening day.

The Mariners’ Welsh striker Iwan Morgan missed the best chance of the first half when he somehow failed to divert Kieran Green’s cross into an empty net in the 18th minute.

County broke the deadlock with their first shot on target in the 57th minute as Doidge controlled Cameron Norman’s pass before slotting coolly past Christy Pym.

And Gwengwe headed in from close range to double the Exiles’ lead in the 69th minute.

County goalkeeper Jordan Wright was credited with an own goal when he fumbled in substitute Justin Amaluzor’s shot with seven minutes remaining, but the hosts held on for victory.

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