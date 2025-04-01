Newport held at home by Bromley

Michael Cheek netted his 20th goal of the season in all competitions to earn Bromley a 1-1 draw at Newport.

Cheek was left red-faced after wasting four big chances before half-time as, despite dominating the first 45 minutes, the visitors found themselves 1-0 down at the break.

But the 33-year-old made amends when he met substitute Cameron Congreve’s perfect cross from the left to head in from close range and rescue a deserved point for his side after 72 minutes.

Cameron Evans had headed the hosts in front from an Anthony Glennon corner after 32 minutes.

Bromley defender Kamarl Grant smashed a shot against the bar from the edge of the area 10 minutes before the opener and Cheek was twice denied an equaliser by Exiles goalkeeper Nick Townsend and also missed two further gilt-edged chances before the break.

But League Two’s top scorer had the final say in the second half to earn a point that keeps his side 13th in the table, while County climb to 17th.

