Newport held to a draw by 10 man Bradford

Promotion hopefuls Bradford earned a point with a goalless draw at in-form Newport despite playing with 10 men for more than 70 minutes.

Jack Shepherd was sent off for hauling down Courtney Baker-Richardson and denying a goalscoring opportunity with only 17 minutes on the clock.

County, who were hunting a fifth successive win, sensed an opportunity and Matt Baker did curl a shot on to a post in the first half.

But Graham Alexander’s side defended with great discipline and also retained an impressive threat in attack with Tommy Leigh and Michael Mellon working the home defence hard.

The Exiles were thankful to a smart save from Nick Townsend to deny Mellon just after the break.

Mellon then poked a shot just wide under pressure before Bobby Kamwa failed to convert a tempting cross at the other end.

Baker-Richardson, who had wasted two chances early in the first half, sent a looping header over Sam Walker’s crossbar as both sides had to settle for a draw.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

