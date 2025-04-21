Newport hold promotion chasing Walsall to a draw at Rodney Parade

Walsall’s winless run stretched to 12 games as they were held to a 0-0 draw by 10-man Newport to further dent their hopes of securing an automatic promotion place in League Two.

Mat Sadler’s men thought they had won it deep into stoppage time but Oisin McEntee’s goal was eventually ruled out for handball.

Struggling County battled hard throughout and Nelson Jardim’s men played the final 12 minutes with 10 men after midfielder Ciaran Brennan was shown a straight red card for what referee Sam Purkiss deemed to be a dangerous challenge on Saddlers skipper Taylor Allen.

But Walsall were unable to find a winner and they could even have lost it had goalkeeper Tommy Simkin not produced a fine save to deny Exiles substitute Josh Martin in a late one-on-one.

Allen, Jamie Jellis and Albert Adomah had earlier missed chances to break the deadlock and Ryan Stirk then wasted a big opportunity before even more drama at the death as the visitors’ wild celebrations were cut short.

