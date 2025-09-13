Newport leave it late to draw at Tranmere

Tranmere were denied victory as Newport snatched a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Prenton Park.

Jayden Joseph’s first-half strike looked set to earn Andy Crosby’s side the win, but substitute Courtney Baker-Richardson struck late on to end a run of six straight defeats for David Hughes’ team.

Newport began brightly and almost went ahead midway through the first half, only for veteran goalkeeper Joe Murphy to thwart Cameron Antwi.

Rovers took the lead against the run of play when Joseph pounced on a defensive mix-up to prod the ball past Nik Tzanev.

Connor Jennings then went close to doubling the advantage, heading into the side-netting shortly before the break.

County continued to push after the restart, with Murphy tipping Lee Jenkins’ header wide to preserve the lead.

Tranmere thought they had added a second when Tzanev spilled an Omari Patrick effort, but the officials ruled the ball had not crossed the line.

Patrick later struck the bar with a spectacular volley, and those misses proved costly when Baker-Richardson swept home from close range with three minutes remaining to earn Newport a point.