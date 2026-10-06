Newport lose out to Plymouth in entertaining EFL Trophy tie

Newport lost on penalties at home against Plymouth Argyle in an entertaining EFL Trophy tie.

With County leading 2-0, the Pilgrims mounted a late comeback making it 2-2 to force the game to a penalty shoot out.

Kieron Evans opened the scoring with a stunning long-range strike, marking his first goal since returning to the Exiles.

Yahya Bamba then doubled County’s advantage from the penalty spot, but Argyle fought back in the second half to level the contest and force the game to penalties.

Despite Shaun MacDonald producing a crucial save to deny Plymouth from the spot in the closing stages, County were ultimately beaten in the shootout as the visitors proved more clinical from 12 yards.

It didn’t take long for County to take the lead as Evans unleashed a long-range effort which curled beyond the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

Cole Jarvis then met a cross from Aaron Lewis, who came close to doubling the advantage shortly after the 10-minute mark.

Bamba showcased his pace and agility to weave past several defenders before dragging his attempt wide of the target.

On the half-hour mark, County continued to turn the screw as Joe Thomas won possession in the final third and picked out Ged Garner in space. The forward produced a superb through ball for Evans, who found himself one-on-one but couldn’t generate enough power to seriously trouble the goalkeeper.

The rebound fell kindly for Garner, whose follow-up was blocked before Matt Smith collected the loose ball and sent a volley narrowly over the crossbar.

The pressure continued, with Dan Sassi forced into action after a delivery from Kieron Evans found its way towards him, although he was unable to direct his header on target.

The opening stages of the second half were relatively quiet, with neither side able to create a clear-cut opportunity.

Plymouth threatened when Tegan Finn floated an inviting delivery into the box, where Seb Campbell was left unmarked just outside the six-yard area, but he could only send his strike over the crossbar.

County restored their two-goal cushion when Bamba confidently converted from the penalty spot after Matt Smith’s clever footwork inside the box earned the hosts a spot-kick.

Argyle looked for a response as another dangerous delivery was driven across the penalty area towards Xavier Amaechi, but he failed to make a clean connection and Shaun MacDonald comfortably collected.

The visitors eventually pulled one back through Bim Pepple. A ball over the top caused problems for the County defence, with Lee Jenkins slipping and allowing Pepple to race through on goal before calmly finishing the one-on-one.

Alfie Merritt then looked to pick out Christian Doidge inside the box, but his attempted delivery drifted beyond the striker and out of play.

Plymouth completed the comeback in stoppage time as another threatening cross reached Tyreeq Bakinson inside the penalty area, with the midfielder making no mistake to beat MacDonald and level the contest.

Argyle were then awarded a penalty in the final moments, but MacDonald produced a superb save, diving low to his left to deny Pepple and send the game to a penalty shootout.

County ultimately fell short from 12 yards, with Plymouth proving more clinical in the shootout to claim the victory.

(Report via Newport County official website)

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