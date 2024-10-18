Newport manager Nelson Jardim bemoans goal line decision in Chesterfield loss

Newport County head coach Nelson Jardim saw his side fall to a 3-0 home defeat to Chesterfield but felt his side should have been level after conceding early when Spirerites’ keeper Max Thompson appeared to carry the ball over the line when catching a corner after the break.

“I think it was clear,” said the Portuguese, who also saw his side hit the post through substitute Kyle Hudlin.

“We will have to assess it better. Everyone is telling me it’s a goal, the players, some of the staff but I don’t want to comment.

“But it was clear if we could have scored in that moment we were on top of the game and we had more energy to score a second. We didn’t and I think we paid a big, unfair price for not scoring that goal.”

Chesterfield assistant manager Danny Webb believes the Spireites have shown they deserve to be in the League Two play-off places after teir victory at Rodney Parade.

Paul Cook’s side moved up to seventh after making it six matches unbeaten.

The visitors were gifted the lead after just 43 seconds as a comical mix-up between Exiles goalkeeper Nick Townsend and centre-back Kyle Jameson allowed Dilan Markanday to roll the ball into an empty net.

And, after soaking up plenty of second-half pressure from the hosts, Ollie Banks provided the assist for fellow substitute Will Grigg twice in the closing stages to seal the three points.

“The early goal was obviously a mistake from them but it summed up Dilan Markanday’s performance by chasing down a potential lost cause,” said Webb.

“That set the tone and it’s a big help going 1-0 up within a minute away from home against a really loud home crowd – it just kills the whole vibe a little bit.

“In the second half they really started to bombard our box and everyone had to pitch in defensively.

He added: “Fair play to Newport, they threw everything at it to try to get an equaliser. But Max [Thompson] was excellent in goal and everyone who had a defensive duty did it with due diligence.

“And after that, the subs made a big difference for us. They went on to win us the game, but the lads who started the game deserve a lot of credit as well for keeping that clean sheet.

“To be in the play-off positions, to be the top scorers and to only be conceding a goal a game – I think everyone deserves a pat on the back tonight.”

Webb had little sympathy for the Exiles’ manager’s goal line grudge, however: “Whether the ball crossed the line or not, I couldn’t give a monkey’s. You can’t moan about that; referees have a difficult job, and things should even themselves out over the season.”

