Newport name Nelson Jardim as new head coach

Newport have announced the appointment of Nelson Jardim as their new boss after initially naming the Portuguese as “lead coach” earlier this month.

The League Two side had been searching for a new head coach following the departure of Graham Coughlan in June and have now confirmed a deal has been agreed for former Swansea coach Jardim to take charge.

‘Big decision’

Chairman Huw Jenkins told the Newport website: “One or two matters needed to be discussed and agreed during the last few weeks before this announcement could be confirmed.

“Leaving his young family in Madeira to move to Newport and take up this challenge was a big decision for him to make.

“The club also needed written confirmation of Nelson’s settled status in the UK, which we have now received.

“Nelson has made a big impact at Newport County over recent weeks, not only with the staff and players, but he has also been instrumental in helping to bring a strong, positive feel around the club.”

Jardim has had two spells as a coach at Swansea and has also worked on the backroom staff at Leicester and Birmingham, under Paulo Sousa and Aitor Karanka respectively.

Newport added: “Jardim will be joined by assistant head coach Dafydd Williams, goalkeeping coach Jim Hollman, head of performance Scott Wickens (strength and conditioning) and head analyst Connor McGaharan.”

