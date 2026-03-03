Newport out of relegation zone as dismissal costs Tranmere dear

Newport hauled themselves off the bottom and out of the League Two relegation zone as two late goals sealed a 3-1 win and finally ended the resistance of 10-man Tranmere.

Right-back Cameron Evans converted a Bobby Kamwa cross from the left at the near post in the 88th minute before Michael Spellman added his second of the game in the sixth minute of time added on to seal a crucial win for the Exiles and drag the visitors further into the relegation mix.

Captain Sam Finley went from hero to villain for Tranmere, opening the scoring in the second minute with a smart volley before being sent off in first-half stoppage time.

Spellman levelled the match 10 minutes before the break with a fine strike from 20 yards, before Finley saw red on the stroke of half-time.

He had already been booked but it was a straight red for a crunching challenge on Sven Sprangler, and the home side finally made their numerical advantage pay at the death.