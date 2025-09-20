Newport overwhelmed by league leaders Gillingham at Rodney Parade

Gillingham extended their unbeaten run to 21 games and surged to the top of Sky Bet League Two after fighting back to win 3-1 at struggling Newport.

Gareth Ainsworth’s men were behind after just 26 seconds as Nathan Opoku headed in Bobby Kamwa’s cross to give the hosts the lead straight from kick-off.

And it could have been 2-0 when Cameron Antwi was fouled in the box by Andy Smith, but Glenn Morris saved Exiles midfielder ninth-minute penalty before putting the rebound wide.

Bradley Dack levelled in the 23rd minute when he fired in from the edge of the area and, after Josh Andrews escaped with a yellow card for an apparent elbow on Kai Whitmore, it was 2-1 after 36 minutes thanks to a Jonny Smith rocket into the top corner from 30 yards.

Dack doubled his tally from the penalty spot in the final minute of the first half after Matt Baker had brought down Sam Gale and County, now winless in eight, could not respond.