Newport boss Christian Fuchs rues keeper error in defeat

Newport boss Christian Fuchs was left to lament the game-defining mistake by his goalkeeper as his side fell to the bottom of the league after a 1-0 loss at MK Dons.

Aaron Collins scored the game’s only goal, with the former Newport player intercepting a rushed clearance by Exiles’ goalkeeper Jordan Wright and rolling the ball home in the opening minute.

Fuchs said: “It’s the common theme that we’re good between the boxes, then not good enough in either box.

“We make a crucial mistake in the first or second minute of the game that cost us, then don’t take our chances.

“When you play against teams away from home with good momentum, you need to take the good chances that are presented.

“In the second half, we were the better team overall and unfortunately it didn’t pay off again. We walked into the dressing room and the boys were upset for the right reasons.

“They see what they’re capable of doing against these teams away from home. It’s just we need to be better away from home.

“The hope is definitely there. If we were out there on the back foot all the time and getting battered by the opposition, that would be concerning. But I think everyone can see a team out there that’s alive, plays good football and is creating chances.”

MK Dons boss Paul Warne was relieved as his side managed to grind out a victory.

His team missed multiple opportunities for a second goal, including a penalty in the second half as Callum Paterson’s spot-kick was saved by Wright.

But the hosts saw the game out to move within a point of the League Two automatic promotion places.

Difficult

Warne said: “I thought we started well, but then we played for 100 minutes today and didn’t score again for 98 and a half of them, which is disappointing.

“If we’d scored a second goal, it might have settled our play down a bit.

“In fairness to Newport, they came after us, made it difficult and pushed our wing-backs back with their front three, and fair play to them.

“We had loads of good opportunities on counters, got through and were just waiting for the net to ripple.

“It always felt like one goal wouldn’t be enough, so I’m quite surprised to be talking to you with a win if that makes sense because I didn’t think one goal would be enough.

“They created a really good chance themselves and on another day, we’d drop two points. I don’t think we deserved to drop two points, but in football matches, a lot of times, you don’t get what you deserve.”