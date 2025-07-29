Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Newport recover from stoppage-time collapse to beat Barnet on penalties

29 Jul 2025 2 minute read
Newport County match report

Newport recovered from conceding twice in stoppage time to beat Barnet 4-2 on penalties after a 2–2 draw in their Carabao Cup preliminary round tie.

County appeared to be breezing through to the first round after first-half goals from Cameron Antwi and Michael Reindorf.

But Ryan Galvin pulled one back in the seventh minute of added time before Rhys Browne levelled two minutes later.

Shootout

The newly promoted hosts were denied a place in the first round as Joe Hugill and Kane Smith missed in the shootout before Cameron Evans scored the winner.

Newport had taken the lead in the 31st minute when Barnet failed to deal with a corner and Antwi rifled a stunning strike into the top corner.

Three minutes before the break, Reindorf doubled their advantage with a composed finish after a solo run.

Barnet nearly responded when Zak Brunt’s powerful shot was tipped over by Nikola Tzanev.

The hosts dominated the second half but could not break through Newport’s resolute defence, with Browne’s goal-bound effort brilliantly saved by Tzanev.

The Newport goalkeeper was finally beaten by Galvin’s low drive before Browne’s header from Idris Kanu’s cross forced a shootout, where Hugill hit a post and Smith was denied by Tzanev.

