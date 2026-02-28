Newport register vital point against Fleetwood but scoring woes continue

Newport’s struggles in front of goal continued as they drew 0-0 at Fleetwood in League Two.

The relegation-threatened side’s goal was under siege for the most part, but they held on to take home a precious point.

It had been all hands to the pump for the visitors in the first half but the closest Fleetwood came to making one count was Ethan Ennis’ shot that thudded against a post.

With the Exiles struggling to clear their lines, Esapa Osong then fired wide.

Newport defended stoutly as half-time neared, with Fleetwood growing frustrated as chances for Mark Helm, Ched Evans and Elliot Bonds all flew wide.

League Two’s bottom side had failed to score in five of their previous six league games and rarely threatened, with off-target shots by Anthony Glennon and Courtney Baker-Richardson the most they could create.

Fleetwood’s dominance continued after the break but again they failed to turn that into any reward.

Osong, Ennis, Helm and Will Davies were all denied by saves from goalkeeper Jordan Wright and Davies poked a close-range chance wide in stoppage time as the game ended in a stalemate.