Newport sack boss David Hughes following defeat to Shrewsbury

Newport sacked boss David Hughes following their 1-0 defeat at fellow strugglers Shrewsbury.

The decision was made with the Exiles rooted to the foot of Sky Bet League Two and four points adrift of safety following a third straight defeat.

A brief club statement read: “Newport County AFC can confirm that, following a disappointing start to the season, the club has parted company with head coach Dave Hughes and assistant manager Wayne Hatswell.

“We thank both Dave and Wayne for their hard work and commitment during their time at the club and wish them the very best for the future.”

Shrewsbury boss Michael Appleton hailed his side after they prevailed in the relegation six-pointer.

Anthony Scully produced a strike good enough to win any game as the Shrews made it three straight wins at home.

The home side pulled two points clear of the drop zone, and Appleton said: “It’s a huge win for us.

“It’s a great feeling. I don’t think there were too many moments in the game.

“Sculls is capable of that. Obviously I worked for two-and-a-half years with him at Lincoln.

“It’s a wonderful goal, a wonderful strike. I’d like a few more tap-ins if I’m honest.”

Criticism

Appleton continued: “I criticise them in the right moment, so I also praise them in the right moment.

“Everyone knew the situation, so to win the game and keep a clean sheet I can only say well done to them.

“We’ve won three games at home and kept clean sheets as well and we’ve been craving that as a football club.

“We craved that consistently at home. We went so long waiting for a win at home and wanted to give the fans something back. We still have a long way to go.

“I told the players we could go up a few places if we won. It gave us a chance to go five points clear of Newport. We’ve done that, so I’m really pleased.

“With our run we were probably hoping and expecting to be further away from it. Teams above us were losing, teams around us were winning, so it’s a big, big win for us.

“There’s been illness in the squad. I was tempted to make sure no one turned up on Monday.

“A lot of staff have gone down. TP (Taylor Perry) as well, so I’m glad to get the game out of the way and get the three points.”