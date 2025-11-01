Newport secure FA Cup second-round place with shootout win over Gillingham

Newport County booked their place in the second round of the FA Cup with a 4-3 penalty shoot-out victory over Gillingham after a 2-2 draw at Rodney Parade.

County goalkeeper Jordan Wright saved from Remeao Hutton and Sam Vokes hit the bar with his spot-kick before Ben Lloyd kept his nerve to win it for the hosts.

Gillingham had led 1-0 when Elliott Nevitt’s shot was deflected past Wright by the boot of Courtney Baker-Richardson in the 14th minute.

Nevitt then wasted another golden opportunity created by Josh Andrews, before Wright kept out an Andrews header at the far post.

The visitors were pegged back after 32 minutes when County scored from a third successive corner after first Ged Garner and then captain Lee Jenkins were denied.

After a scramble in the box, defender Cameron Evans lashed the loose ball into the top of the net to get his side back on level terms.

County midfielder Kai Whitmore went closest to winning the tie in normal time when his shot cannoned back off the bar eight minutes from time, while Sam Gale was denied by Wright in stoppage time.

Cameron Antwi thought he had won it for the hosts when he swept home in the 109th minute, but former Exiles loanee Seb Palmer-Houlden drilled in an equaliser in the 118th minute.