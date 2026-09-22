Newport secure first away win with EFL Trophy victory at Swindon

Newport County won their first away game of the season as they defeated Swindon Town 2-0 in the EFL Trophy.

A fourth-minute opener from Ged Garner saw County start the game strong as they went into half-time in front.

Tanatswa Nyakuhwa then sealed the second of the match as he hit the ball with power to secure Newport’s first win in the competition.

Jake Turner made his debut for the Exiles whilst Harrison Halpin featured in his first competitive game.

It only took County four minutes to open the scoring as Lewis Ward misplaced his pass, with Nyakuhwa winning the ball, and Garner ultimately putting it around the keeper and finding the net.

Just before the 15-minute mark, Swindon looked to attack as Mitchell Clark ran down the flank, but a tackle by Cameron Evans prevented anything from coming of the attack.

Moments later, Nyakuhwa was brought down in the box, with a penalty awarded to County, but Garner could not convert as Ward denied a second.

Newport continued to dominate as Matt Smith attempted a shot from range, but he couldn’t find the target as his effort went over the bar.

Yahya Bamba grabbed his first opportunity of the game just before the half-hour mark as he shifted past his man, with his attempt hitting the post but striking further confidence in the travelling County fans.

Swindon finally approached Newport’s box not long before half-time as Tom Nichols got on the end of a Swindon cross, but Turner was easily able to collect the ball.

Jaylen Pearman tried to find an equaliser a minute before half-time as he fired from distance, but his effort did not trouble the opposition keeper.

The first chance of the second half fell to Nichols as a well-played ball found his feet, but his low curling effort went wide of the goal.

Newport managed to go close just after the hour mark as Nyakuhwa fed the ball into the box, where Garner was there to collect it, but his shot was blocked, and the ball was cleared away.

Minutes later, a Smith set-piece cross found its way to Dan Sassi, with his header just going right of the goal.

Brilliant defensive play in the 73rd minute from Smith and Matt Dibley-Dias saw Newport keep their lead as the midfield duo cleared away any possible threat.

With ten minutes to go, Joseph Hungbo attempted to make an impact as he saw himself through on goal, but Turner did well to hold his ground and make a save.

But moments later, Bamba played a perfect through ball to Nyakuhwa, who collected the ball in the box and blasted the ball into the back of the net.

Swindon tried to push on as the game fell into added time, but the Robins could not find a late goal as Newport kept their second clean sheet of the season.

(Report courtesy of Newport County AFC)

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