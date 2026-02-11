Newport struggles continue in loss at high-flying Swindon

Substitute Fletcher Holman’s stunning cameo put Swindon into second in League Two as he fired in the opener and set up the own-goal clincher in a 2-0 win over Newport.

The former Wolves striker, a half-time substitute, broke the deadlock in exquisite fashion in the 63rd minute when Junior Hoilett found him lurking on the right and the lively striker cut into the box, held off two challengers and fired into the far corner.

Three minutes later Holman then fired in a tempting outswinging cross that Joe Thomas shanked into his own net.

Town had dominated throughout. In the second minute Aaron Drinan raced down the flank and hit a shot on the run straight at goalkeeper Jordan Wright.

Hoilett went close to opening his Swindon account when Wright booted the ball straight to him but he dragged his shot wide.

Ollie Clarke nearly got on the scoresheet when his piledriver clattered Harrison Biggins on the back of the head and dropped just wide.

Connor Ripley punched away Anthony Glennon’s stoppage-time free-kick as Town grabbed their fourth win on the trot.