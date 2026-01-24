Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Newport stun Chesterfield to climb off bottom of League Two table

24 Jan 2026 1 minute read
Newport County match report

Second-half strikes from Harrison Biggins and Michael Spellman earned Newport a 2-1 home win over Chesterfield.

The victory saw the Exiles climb off the bottom of the League Two table and put a dent in the Spireites’ promotion hopes.

Paul Cook’s play-off chasers had the better of the first half and went close through Freddie Ladapo and Liam Mandeville.

But County took charge in the second half to secure a second successive home win, having waited nine months for the first.

Midfielder Biggins, a January loan signing from fellow strugglers Shrewsbury, saw a long-range effort tipped over before bundling in from Anthony Glennon’s corner five minutes into the second half.

And winger Spellman produced a moment of magic to settle the contest in the 63rd minute as he controlled a pass from Matt Smith on his chest before turning and lashing the ball past Zach Hemming from the edge of the area.

Substitute Dilan Markanday gave the visitors hope of a point by scoring with five minutes to go but County held on.

