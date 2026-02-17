Newport stun Salford to boost survival hopes

Nathaniel Opoku stepped off the bench to score as bottom club Newport battled to a 3-1 victory at promotion-chasing Salford in League Two.

His goal added to strikes from Ryan Delaney and Ben Lloyd as the Exiles moved to within three points of safety.

The visitors began the game brightly and took an early lead after 13 minutes when Delaney headed home Thomas Davies’ corner.

Exiles goalkeeper Jordan Wright comfortably held Matt Butcher’s tame effort and got down low to deny Luke Garbutt as Salford, three days after their 2-0 FA Cup defeat at Manchester City, grew into the contest.

But Newport doubled their advantage in style after 56 minutes when attacker Lloyd jinked through the Salford defence and rounded goalkeeper Matt Young to slot home.

Christian Fuchs’ side went further ahead three minutes later when substitute Opoku fired home the rebound after Lloyd’s initial shot had been saved.

Ben Woodburn volleyed home a stoppage-time consolation from outside the box before Ryan Graydon fired wide from close range as Newport withstood a late Salford onslaught to record their first win in six.