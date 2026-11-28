Press Association Sport Reporters

Max Watters scored a brace as Port Vale maintained their unbeaten League Two home record with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Newport in blustery conditions at Vale Park.

After a lacklustre, error-strewn first half, the game burst into life three minutes after the break when hesitant Newport defending let George Hall drive forward and release Watters, who smashed a powerful shot past goalkeeper Wright at the near post.

Yahya Bamba levelled 10 minutes later with a well-taken penalty after referee Kirsty Dowle penalised Jasper Moon for handball in the box, before Watters latched on to the end of George Byers’ cross to re-establish the Valiants’ advantage.

Substitute Oliver Lynch, brought on to replace Watters seconds after the forward completed his double, put Vale in control after 73 minutes with a smart low finish from inside the box.

But this topsy-turvy game took another dramatic twist when Kion Etete headed home Cameron Norman’s teasing centre to set up a grandstand finish.

However, Port Vale saw out the remainder of the contest to extend Newport’s search for a first away win this season.