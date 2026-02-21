Newport suffer defeat at the hands of promotion chasers Cambridge

Cambridge maintained their Sky Bet League Two automatic promotion push with two late goals to secure a 2-0 win over bottom club Newport at Rodney Parade.

Liam Bennett finally broke the home side’s resistance when he nodded in from close range to break the deadlock in the 73rd minute.

Substitute Sulley Kaikai made sure of the three points as he bundled in a second in front of the travelling fans four minutes later.

The hard-fought win keeps Neil Harris’s men in second place and they are now just two points below leaders Bromley, who were held at relegation-threatened Harrogate.

That result was bad news for County, however, as they are now two points below the Sulphurites and three points from safety.

Courtney Baker-Richardson missed the Exiles’ best chance before the opener when he dragged a shot wide after ghosting behind the visiting defence to meet a Harrison Biggins free-kick.

Bennett, Ben Knight and Dominic Ball had all gone close for Cambridge before their pressure finally told in the closing stages.