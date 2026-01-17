Newport suffer late heartbreak at Gillingham

Gillingham twice came from behind before substitute Gareth McCleary netted a stoppage-time winner to secure a 3-2 League Two comeback victory over bottom side Newport at Priestfield.

The former Wycombe man made contact with a looping header in the dying stages to give Gills their first win in 10 games.

The visitors made a bright start and nearly took the lead through debutant Harrison Biggins, who was denied by Glenn Morris.

Ryan Delaney’s header was clawed away by Morris, but Michael Spellman was first to react and guided a header over the goalkeeper and into the net.

The hosts drew level on the half-hour mark when Max Clark’s cross was headed home by Conor Masterson.

Following the interval, Gills striker Josh Andrews had two golden opportunities to put the hosts ahead.

The first of which was struck straight at Jordan Wright with the goal at his mercy, before firing over from just a few yards out, a couple of minutes later.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side were awarded a penalty in second-half stoppage-time and Armani Little converted.

However there was still time for McCleary to be the match winner as he headed home from six yards to steal the points.