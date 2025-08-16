Newport suffer late heartbreak at Grimsby

A stoppage-time goal from Kieran Green handed Grimsby a dramatic 2-1 League Two victory over Newport at Blundell Park.

The hosts went ahead inside the first minute as Charles Vernam’s corner was headed in by Newport’s Courtney Baker-Richardson as he tried to clear the initial flick on from Green.

Grimsby were awarded a fourth penalty in as many games this season – 18 minutes in – as Green was brought down in the area, but Jaze Kabia was unable to convert on this occasion, goalkeeper Nik Tzanev saving down low to his left.

Justin Amaluzor had a header saved in the first half and struck the post early in the second as Grimsby continued to push forward.

Despite the home side’s quick start after the break, Newport equalised in the 56th minute, with Matt Baker free in the middle of the box to volley home a cross.

The game was heading for a draw before Green bundled home Evan Khouri’s cross in the fourth minute off added time to continue Grimsby’s winning start at home.

