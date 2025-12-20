Newport suffer more misery after comprehensive defeat at Colchester

Colchester piled more misery on bottom club Newport with a comprehensive 4-1 victory at the JobServe Community Stadium.

Colchester took a 22nd-minute lead through Kyreece Lisbie, who fired in at the far post from Samson Tovide’s cross after a well-worked move.

The U’s doubled their advantage in the 43rd minute through Tovide, who prodded home Lisbie’s powerful cross at the far post.

Cameron Antwi’s low effort flashed just wide for Newport, just after half-time.

But Colchester made it 3-0 in the 64th minute when Micah Mbick got in behind the visitors’ defence and took the ball away from Newport keeper Jordan Wright, before shooting home.

Newport pulled a goal back in the 66th minute when Sammy Braybrooke spotted goalkeeper Matt Macey off his line and tried his luck from the halfway line with a magnificent shot that went in off the crossbar.

But Jack Payne sealed Colchester’s win in the seventh minute of stoppage time, shooting home from fellow substitute Owura Edwards’ pass from the edge of the area.